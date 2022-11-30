topStoriesenglish
Katrina Kaif sparks pregnancy rumours in desi look, fans smitten by her beauty in Indian wear- Watch

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big fat fairytale wedding took place in Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Rajasthan, on December 9, 2021, sending fans and friends into a tizzy.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 12:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Katrina Kaif sparks pregnancy rumours in desi look, fans smitten by her beauty in Indian wear- Watch

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif's outings in traditional wear have often garnered fans' attention and why not, after all the leggy lass looks stunning in India clothes. She recently was spotted in a loose beige kurta, palazzo pants with orange bandhani dupatta and juttis, pulling off an elegant look.

Katrina added a spunk of her desi look by donning a stylish looking kaala chashmah. While she walked like a diva, fans were quick to speculate whether she is expecting. Also, adding on to it, many were smitten by her beauty, hailing Kat's exceptional gorgeousness. 

Take a look at the video and the comments: 

Earlier this year, rumour about her pregnancy surfaced especially when she and hubby Vicky Kaushal were spotted outside a clinic which however, turned out to be her dental appointment. Netizens discussed how it's not even a new photo as some claimed Vicky is sporting a beard and looks like it's months old.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big fat fairytale wedding took place in Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Rajasthan, on December 9, 2021, sending fans and friends into a tizzy.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has Govinda Naam Mera and Laxman Utekar's untitled with Sara Ali Khan. Katrina Kaif, meanwhile, has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

 

