New Delhi: The gorgeous Katrina Kaif recently got papped at the airport in a desi look. She wore a pretty peach kurta-palazzo pants with a summary dupatta and guess what? Netizens scanned the photos and many speculated that she is expecting her first child with hubby Vicky Kaushal.

Yes! Popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted the pictures on social media and many fans commented that Katrina is pregnant and looks pretty in a desi avatar. Check out what netizens feel about the actress's latest airport look:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in an intimate wedding at Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Rajasthan, on December 9, 2021.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Salman Khan starrer spy thriller 'Tiger 3' which will be the big Eid release this year. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 21, 2023. The film will be released in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively.

'Tiger 3' is the third instalment in the 'Tiger' franchise directed by Maneesh Sharma. Tiger 3, also stars Emraan Hashmi, making this his first collaboration with Sal-Kat on-screen.

Katrina will also be seen in Phone Bhoot, Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, and Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas.