हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
katrina kaif pregnant

Katrina Kaif steps out in kurta-palazzo desi look, sparks pregnancy rumours - Pics inside

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in an intimate wedding at Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Rajasthan, on December 9, 2021.

Katrina Kaif steps out in kurta-palazzo desi look, sparks pregnancy rumours - Pics inside
Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: The gorgeous Katrina Kaif recently got papped at the airport in a desi look. She wore a pretty peach kurta-palazzo pants with a summary dupatta and guess what? Netizens scanned the photos and many speculated that she is expecting her first child with hubby Vicky Kaushal. 

Yes! Popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted the pictures on social media and many fans commented that Katrina is pregnant and looks pretty in a desi avatar. Check out what netizens feel about the actress's latest airport look: 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in an intimate wedding at Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Rajasthan, on December 9, 2021.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Salman Khan starrer spy thriller 'Tiger 3' which will be the big Eid release this year. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 21, 2023. The film will be released in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively.

'Tiger 3' is the third instalment in the 'Tiger' franchise directed by Maneesh Sharma. Tiger 3, also stars Emraan Hashmi, making this his first collaboration with Sal-Kat on-screen. 

Katrina will also be seen in Phone Bhoot, Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, and Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
katrina kaif pregnantKatrina Kaifkatrina kaif pregnancyVicky Kaushalkatrina vicky kaushal
Next
Story

Sanjay Dutt asks Ranbir Kapoor to ‘make kids soon’, says Alia Batt was ‘born and brought up in front of me’

Must Watch

PT1M5S

'The new PM should end terrorism,' Rajnath Singh's advice to Pakistan