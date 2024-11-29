Katrina Kaif Stuns In A Yellow Indian Outfit At Airport, Fans Call Her ‘Punjabi Bahu’

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif turned heads with her rare public appearance at the airport, donning a vibrant yellow Indian outfit that instantly caught everyone’s attention. The actress exuded elegance and grace, leaving fans gushing over her stunning ethnic look.

The diva known for her understated airport style, opted for a traditional kurta set paired with minimal makeup and open, wavy hair. Her simplicity and charm left fans calling her the perfect “Punjabi Bahu,” a nod to her marriage to actor Vicky Kaushal, who hails from a Punjabi family. Ever since her wedding to Vicky Kaushal in December 2021, fans have lovingly referred to Katrina as the “Punjabi Bahu" especially when she done an Indian attire.

Watch the video of Katrina Kaif making a stunning appearance at the airport in a traditional dress.

As pictures and videos of Katrina from the airport surfaced online, fans couldn’t help but shower her with love. Comments like “Our gorgeous Punjabi Bahu” and “She looks so radiant in Indian wear” flooded social media. Her choice of outfit also sparked admiration for keeping her style rooted and relatable.

Katrina, who keeps a low profile when not promoting her films, rarely makes public appearances. This outing comes amidst a busy schedule as she juggles her professional commitments and personal life.

The actress was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, which garnered positive responses. She was also praised for her performance in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.