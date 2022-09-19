Katrina Kaif turns photographer on the sets of ‘Merry Christmas’ as she clicks co-star Vijay Sethupathi – SEE PICS

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, on Sunday shared some behind-the-lens pictures from the sets of her upcoming film `Merry Christmas'. Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a sling of pictures on her story.

In the first picture, the `Baar Baar Dekho` actor shared the picture of a clapboard which has `Merry Christmas` written on it. The actor captioned the picture as "Work Work Work".

The second picture showcases a black and white picture of director Sriram Raghavan as he looks into the camera. The `Dhoom:3` actor captioned the post, " Directed by."

The third post is a monochrome picture shot by Katrina herself, showcasing south actor Vijay Sethupathi facing the camera with an intense look.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film marks Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi`s first on-screen collaboration. On the occasion of 2021 Christmas, Katrina shared a photo with Vijay Sethupathi, and director Sriram Raghavan to announce that she has started shooting for their upcoming film `Merry Christmas.'

Announcing the project, Katrina, 38, wrote, "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I`ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it`s an honour to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox @tips @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix."

Meanwhile, Katrina will be next seen in an upcoming horror comedy film `Phone Bhoot` alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles, which is slated to release on November 4, 2022. The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Arjun Kapoor`s dark comedy film `Kuttey`. Apart from this she also has an action thriller film `Tiger 3` alongside Salman Khan, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023.She is also a part of Farhan Akhtar`s next directorial `Jee Le Zaraa` alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.