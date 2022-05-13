NEW DELHI: Lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently in New York. The couple has been regularly dropped their pictures on social media, leaving their fans excited. The husband and the wife make one of the most popular and loved celebrity couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood.

Recently, the B-Town power couple visited Priyanka Chopra’s New York restaurant called 'Sona'. The actress captioned the picture, “Home away from home. Loved the vibe @priyankachopra.”

In the photo shared by Katrina, one can see her and Vicky posing with a staff member from the restaurant. Katrina looked pretty as always in a printed dress. Vicky, on the other hand, was seen donning a grey tee-shirt with black denim pants. He completed his look with a cap.

They posed and smiled for the picture together. Sharing the photo, Katrina lauded Priyanka venture. She wrote, "Home away from home - @sonanewyork Loved the vibe – (red heart emoji) @priyankachopra as always everything u do is just amazing (starry eyed emoji)."

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. On the work front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. He also has 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Katrina, meanwhile, is busy with 'Tiger 3' that also features Salman Khan. She also has Gurmmeet Singh's horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' that also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which will also feature Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Live TV