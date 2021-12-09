हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Couple to have Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have reportedly invited 120 guests to their wedding.

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who are set to tie the nuptial knot on Thursday (December 9), will have two wedding ceremonies to honour the traditions and cultures of both of them. The couple will  have a white wedding and will also tie the knot in a temple-facing wedding 'mandap'. However, the 'phera' timings for the intimate ceremony are not yet clear.

Earlier, on Wednesday guests were clicked in the corridors of the Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara after the 'Haldi' ceremony. The guests were seen donning yellow-coloured clothes keeping in line with the theme of the ceremony.

The 'Haldi' ceremony was followed by 'Sangeet' night which saw performances from legendary singer Gurdas Maan and acclaimed music composers Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani, who are Vicky's father Sham Kaushal's favourite.

In addition, British Indian musician Manj Musik, who is known for hits like 'Singh is Kinng', 'Sadi Gali' and 'Paisa Paisa' performed to the Punjabi beats.

The three-day wedding festivities of the wedding couple began on Tuesday, held at the plush Six Senses Fort Barwara, a fort converted into a hotel in Rajasthan. 

 

Vicky and Katrina are reported to host a grand reception for their B-Town friends later in Mumbai.

