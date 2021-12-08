हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif

ViKat's Wedding: Did Farah Khan-Karan Johar dance on ‘Bole Chudiyan’ inside Six Senses Hotel? - Watch video

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have their haldi ceremony and ladies sangeet today.

ViKat&#039;s Wedding: Did Farah Khan-Karan Johar dance on ‘Bole Chudiyan’ inside Six Senses Hotel? - Watch video

New Delhi: As the movie ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ completed 20 years, filmmaker Karan Johar and choreographer Farah Khan grooved on the film’s hit song ‘Bole Chudiya’ in an Instagram reel. The two seem to have made the reel in a fancy hotel room, leaving the netizens guessing if it is Six Senses Hotel, Bawara - where Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding festivities are taking place. Earlier it was reported that both KJo and Farah are rumoured to be part of the exclusive 120 guests invited by ViKat for their D-Day.

We do not know if the video is indeed from Six Senses Hotel, Bawara but it sure will leave you rolling on the floor laughing. 

As the video begins, Farah can be seen throwing red rose petals on the floor and dancing to the song. Later, from a door behind her KJo enters and takes the centre-stage. He later can be seen giving Farah ‘aashirwaad’ and then hugging her.

Check out the viral video:

Sharing the reel, Farah captioned her post, “Epic reel for 20 yrs of an epic film! #20yearsofk3g .. @karanjohar so good to know we still as mad as ever.. maybe more”.

Karan took to the comment section and wrote, “Farrrrruuuuuuuu” with various clapping and red heart emojis.

‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ - popularly known as K3G by fans was an immensely successful family drama. The movie featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena’s character ‘Poo’ was especially loved by audiences for her over the top behaviour and has become an important part of Indian cinema's pop culture. 

The film was produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

