Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Neha Kakkar, husband Rohanpreet to perform at Sangeet ceremony

NEW DELHI: The most-awaited Bollywood wedding has finally arrived. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to take their relationship to the next level and become Mr and Mrs. The adorable Bollywood couple is set to tie the knot with each other at Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

The pre-wedding festivities of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal start today.

Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, who will also be performing at the Sangeet. And before that, he gave us a glimpse of what the bride, groom and their guests are in for. At the Jaipur airport, Gurdas wished the Bollywood couple a happy and long married life and sang a few lines from his popular Punjabi number 'Teri Jodi Jeeve'.

Composer duo Shankar and Ehsaan too have reached the venue to spread their magic on the big night.

Meanwhile, there are reports that singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, and Sachet and Parampara are slated to perform at the Sangeet ceremony of Katrina Kaif-Viky Kaushal tonight.

As per Bollywood Life reports, bride-to-be Katrina Kaif will be grooving to some of her popular Bollywood numbers as she dances her way into her groom Vicky Kaushal's heart tonight at the 'Sangeet'. Katrina will be performing on songs 'Nachde Ne Saare', 'Teri Ore' and more, while Vicky Kaushal is set to perform on some Punjabi songs.

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle and other's have planned the surprise dance for the dulha and dulhan. The sangeet will be a mix of Punjabi and western music and one can only imagine how excited the guests will be to be part of this grand event. The baaratis and special guests have already reached the venue. Katrina and Vicky's close friends right from Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and others have reached the venue to be a part of this grand celebration.

The buzz is strong that Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar will be reaching the venue to attend the sangeet and wedding. Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty are also expected to attend the wedding.

According to reports, Katrina and Vicky have requested their guests not to carry their phones and leave them in their hotel rooms as they attend the wedding ceremony. The guests at the wedding have been barred from posting any wedding pictures and share any updates on social media.

