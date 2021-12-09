हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif wedding

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Six Senses Fort heritage hotel covered with curtains to avoid cameras!

Earlier, leaked photos of the guests in the hotel's corridors made their way to the Internet after the 'Haldi' ceremony of the high profile wedding. 

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Six Senses Fort heritage hotel covered with curtains to avoid cameras!

Mumbai: The fort-turned-hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara has been converted into a fortress once again for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding ceremony as the curtains have been raised on its grand arches to avoid prying cameras.

The 'pheras' will happen anytime soon and the organisers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the security intact with watertight monitoring of what's happening inside the venue.

Earlier, leaked photos of the guests in the hotel's corridors made their way to the Internet after the 'Haldi' ceremony of the high profile wedding. Taking cognisance of the situation, the wedding planners in tandem with the hotel management have covered the key outlets of the heritage property.

As per the sources, Vicky's 'Sehra' ceremony is also underway, post which the 'Baaraat' will make its way to the wedding 'mandap'. Keeping up with the floral theme, the venue will be decorated with rustic floral elements as the actors are said to be having a royal wedding.

 

