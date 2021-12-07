Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Sunny Kaushal's girlfriend Sharvari Wagh arrives in Jaipur

JAIPUR: It's time for the wedding of the year! Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will tie the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barware, Rajasthan, and guests have already started arriving for the big fat wedding.

Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal's girlfriend Sharvari Wagh was today snapped at the Mumbai airport. She was leaving for Jaipur, from where she had to leave for Six Senses Fort Barwara, where the wedding is scheduled to take place. Sharvari had shared the screen space with Sunny Kaushal in their acting debut 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye'. Sharvari was recently seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', along with Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Sharvari was seen in a white crop top which she wore with black joggers as her airport look. She was seen posing for shutterbugs along with Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan and Sairah Khan.

Radhika Madan, who worked with Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal in the film 'Shiddat', was spotted at the Jaipur Airport on Tuesday, dressed in a rose pink comfy jumpsuit.

Katrina Kaif's 'Baar Baar Dekho' director Nitya Mehra and Vicky Kaushal's close friend and actor Malavika Mohanan were also seen at the airport today.

Other celebrities who have arrived earlier today include 'Dhoom 3' director Vijay Krishna Acharya and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor Sharvari, who is rumoured to be dating Sunny Kaushal.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also spotted at the Mumbai aiport. The couple had flown to Jaipur to attend the wedding.

Katrina's close friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan with his wife Mini Mathur and daughter Sairah also jetted off to Jaipur to attend the former's wedding festivities.

Katrina and Vicky are all set to the tie knot on December 9. A day ago, the two were spotted flying out of Mumbai for their destination wedding.

Live TV