Katrina Kaif wins hearts with this goofy video on Instagram - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Katrina Kaif is not only glamorous but equally funny, too. Her recent video has left her fans in splits. The actress took to Instagram to share her struggles with technology, specifically video calls.

In the video, Katrina searches for the meaning of the word ‘noob’. Further, she is seen making excuses during her video chats with others, while dealing with poor connectivity issues.

Captioning the video, Katrina wrote, “For those not so tech savvy people. Who else has spent a great deal of time this year struggling with connectivity issues on their lives. -turn your WiFi on, -turn your WiFi off , - are you on 4G ? “Yes I AM”. hold pleasant face while waiting for your guest to join who cannot - ensuing a small panic -most important make sure you END your live session - before having side conversations."

Her Instagram family filled the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Katrina had earlier shared a video of her getting tested for COVID-19, which had gone viral.

Professionally, Katrina Kaif will be seen in horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot', along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also feature in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi', starring Akshay Kumar.

The film brings back the hit on-screen pairing of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. It got delayed due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

