Katrina Kaif's hilarious wake-up call gets THIS reaction from hubby Vicky Kaushal- Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal had a rather terrifying wake-up call just two days after Diwali. It so happened that Vicky was woken from his peaceful slumber by an alarm tone on his wife Katrina Kaif`s phone.

The `Uri: The Surgical Strike` actor took to his Instagram to share the video of the same. He captioned the video: "Biwi ka loving wake-up call".

The audio in the post is Katrina`s dialogue from her upcoming horror-comedy `Phone Bhoot` in which she stars along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Katrina, will be seen essaying the role of a ghost in the film, which happens to be her first movie after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal last year in December.

Katrina`s co-star in the film Siddhant Chaturvedi took to the comments section of Vicky`s post and put up a laughing reaction to Vicky`s predicament in the video. Here is the video shared by the actress:

On the work front, while Katrina is gearing up for her upcoming horror-comedy `Phone Bhoot`, Vicky has an array of films in the pipeline. The actor recently wrapped up the first schedule of his biopic `Sam Bahadur` based on the life of India`s first Field Marshal, the legendary war hero Sam Manekshaw.