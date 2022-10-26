NewsLifestylePeople
KATRINA KAIF

Katrina Kaif's hilarious wake-up call gets THIS reaction from hubby Vicky Kaushal- Watch

Vicky Kaushal recently wrapped up the first schedule of his biopic `Sam Bahadur` based on the life of India`s first Field Marshal, the legendary war hero Sam Manekshaw. 

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 03:21 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Katrina Kaif shared a hilarious video on her Instagram
  • In the video she can be seen waking up Vicky Kaushal with one of her dialogue from her upcoming film 'Phone Bhoot'
  • Vicky and Katrina got married in the year 2021

Katrina Kaif's hilarious wake-up call gets THIS reaction from hubby Vicky Kaushal- Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal had a rather terrifying wake-up call just two days after Diwali. It so happened that Vicky was woken from his peaceful slumber by an alarm tone on his wife Katrina Kaif`s phone.

The `Uri: The Surgical Strike` actor took to his Instagram to share the video of the same. He captioned the video: "Biwi ka loving wake-up call".

The audio in the post is Katrina`s dialogue from her upcoming horror-comedy `Phone Bhoot` in which she stars along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Katrina, will be seen essaying the role of a ghost in the film, which happens to be her first movie after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal last year in December.

Katrina`s co-star in the film Siddhant Chaturvedi took to the comments section of Vicky`s post and put up a laughing reaction to Vicky`s predicament in the video. Here is the video shared by the actress:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@katrinakaif)

On the work front, while Katrina is gearing up for her upcoming horror-comedy `Phone Bhoot`, Vicky has an array of films in the pipeline. The actor recently wrapped up the first schedule of his biopic `Sam Bahadur` based on the life of India`s first Field Marshal, the legendary war hero Sam Manekshaw.

Katrina KaifKatrina Kaif picsVicky KaushalPhone BhootSam Manekshaw

