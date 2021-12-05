Katrina Kaif's mother, siblings arrive at Vicky Kaushal's home ahead of wedding! - See pics

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is getting closer and the buzz keeps getting stronger as pictures of the couple emerge along with their family members. On Sunday (December 5), Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne Turquotte and her siblings were spotted arriving at Vicky Kaushal's residence.

Katrina was dressed in an elegant beige saree and her mother had donned a beautiful green Indian suit. Her sister, on the other hand, had worn a dark blue kurta.

In a video shared by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani, Katrina Kaif and her family were seen getting into the elevator of Vicky Kaushal's building.

Take a look at the pictures and video of Katrina's visit to Vicky's home:

Vicky and Katrina are reportedly all set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxury resort in Rajasthan. The wedding festivities will span 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively and will entertain 120 guests.

The 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony the next day.

A special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.

Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal includes their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area, reportedly.

Recent reports suggest several Dharamshalas have been booked in Chauth Ka Barwada, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan for bouncers and security personnel for the wedding.

