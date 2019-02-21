हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's no makeup pic will brighten up your day—See inside

Without any makeup on, Kat looks radiant as ever!

Katrina Kaif&#039;s no makeup pic will brighten up your day—See inside
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gorgeous Katrina Kaif is currently shooting the last schedule of her next release 'Bharat'. Kat joined Instagram in 2017 and since then has been treating her fans with breathtaking pictures. She has over 18.4 million followers on the social media app and her pics and videos go viral in no time.

The actress took to Instagram stories on Thursday to share a collage of pictures in no-makeup look. Without any makeup on, she looks radiant as ever!

Check out the screenshot from her Instagram stories here:

Katrina's last outing 'Zero' received mixed reviews from the audience but the actress's performance was praiseworthy. Audience showered Kat with compliments post the release of 'Zero' and it will be interesting to see what the actress has to offer in 'Bharat'.

Coming to 'Bharat', the film has been high on buzzword ever since it was announced and its one of the biggest releases of this year. It stars Salman Khan as the male lead along with an ensemble star cast of Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Tabu, Varun Dhawan and others.

It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to release on June 5.

