Katy Perry’s blackface shoe scrubbed from shelves

Washington: A blackface shoe design by Katy Pery’s brand has been pulled off from shelves after some online criticism that they resembled blackface caricatures.

As reported by TMZ, “Katy's got a whole shoe line for sale at retailers like Dillard's and Walmart -- and a couple of her designs feature what looks similar to blackface ... the "Rue Face Slip On Loafers" and its high-heeled counterpart, "Ora Face Block Heel Sandal."

The "face" shoes have two eyes, a nose and red lips on them. They are in two different colours, that is black and beige.

She is facing heat as the black shoe looks a lot like classic blackface makeup.