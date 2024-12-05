Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil Wedding Card Leaked, Holds Special Connection With Rajinikanth

New Delhi: Actress Keerthy Suresh is set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in Goa on December 12, 2024. As excitement builds, their wedding card has been leaked and is circulating on social media, revealing details about the date, venue, and plans.

The ceremony will be an intimate affair, attended only by close family and friends. The invitation is signed off by Keerthy's parents, G. Suresh Kumar and Meneka Suresh.

Earlier, actress Keerthy Suresh made it official on Instagram and shared her first-ever picture with longtime beau Antony Thattil.

Have A Look At The Post:

making it official on Instagram, Keerthy wrote, ''15 years and counting (infinity symbol and nazar amulet emojis). It has always been.. AntoNY x KEerthy (Iykyk).'' Soon after she made it official, fans and loved ones flooded the comment section.

Keerthy Suresh's wedding card holds a special connection with Rajinikanth, as her wedding date, December 12, coincides with superstar's birthday.

Earlier, Keerthy Suresh shared with the press, ''I am getting married next month and I visited Tirupathi today, to seek blessings of God. My marriage will happen in Goa."

Taking about Antony Thattil, he is a Dubai-based entrepreneur who owns a chain of resorts in his hometown, Kochi.

On the professional front, Keerthy is set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Baby John.'