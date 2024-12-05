Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2828161https://zeenews.india.com/people/keerthy-suresh-antony-thattil-wedding-card-leaked-holds-special-connection-with-rajnikanth-2828161.html
NewsLifestylePeople
KEERTHY SURESH WEDDING

Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil Wedding Card Leaked, Holds Special Connection With Rajinikanth

Actress Keerthy Suresh is all set to marry her beau Antony Thattil in December 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2024, 02:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil Wedding Card Leaked, Holds Special Connection With Rajinikanth (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Actress Keerthy Suresh is set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in Goa on December 12, 2024. As excitement builds, their wedding card has been leaked and is circulating on social media, revealing details about the date, venue, and plans.

The ceremony will be an intimate affair, attended only by close family and friends. The invitation is signed off by Keerthy's parents, G. Suresh Kumar and Meneka Suresh.

Earlier, actress Keerthy Suresh made it official on Instagram and shared her first-ever picture with longtime beau Antony Thattil. 

Have A Look At The Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

making it official on Instagram, Keerthy wrote, ''15 years and counting (infinity symbol and nazar amulet emojis). It has always been.. AntoNY x KEerthy (Iykyk).'' Soon after she made it official, fans and loved ones flooded the comment section.

Keerthy Suresh's wedding card holds a special connection with Rajinikanth,  as her wedding date, December 12, coincides with superstar's birthday.

Earlier, Keerthy Suresh shared with the press, ''I am getting married next month and I visited Tirupathi today, to seek blessings of God. My marriage will happen in Goa."

Taking about Antony Thattil, he is a Dubai-based entrepreneur who owns a chain of resorts in his hometown, Kochi.

On the professional front, Keerthy is set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Baby John.' 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal - Evidence of Pakistani Conspiracy Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh Hindu Attacks: Pakistani Army’s Role Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: 13 Years Later, Will the Bofors Case Reopen?
DNA Video
DNA: Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Continues
DNA Video
DNA: AI App Predicts Death Date: How Does It Work?
DNA Video
DNA: Truth Behind Claims of a Temple in Sambhal Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Cracks Down on Corruption in Road Construction
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Model vs Yunus Model: A Comparison on Handling Riots
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
NEWS ON ONE CLICK