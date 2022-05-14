हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala

Kerala actor-model found dead at her residence, husband taken into custody

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody after his wife, a model and actor, was found dead at her residence in Kerala's Kozhikode  

Kerala actor-model found dead at her residence, husband taken into custody

Kozhikode: Kerala police on Friday (May 14) took into custody a 31-year-old man after his wife, a model and actor was allegedly found hanging at their residence near here.

Police said 20-year-old Shahana, who was a model and an actor, was found hanging at their residence on Thursday night. "We were informed about the incident on Thursday night. As of now, we have registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC," police told PTI.

Police have taken into custody Sajjad, against whom, Shahana's family has raised various allegations including assault and murder.

Shahana's mother told the media channels that Sajjad used to torture her daughter. "We have received information that they had a fight over some cheque which she received for modelling. His version is that she hanged herself on the window. We are investigating whether her act was sufficient to cause death," ACP Sudharshan told the media. 

The local residents also told police that the couple did not have good relations for some time and regular fights were taking place between them. Shahna was also turning busy these days with assignments from Tamil film industry also.

Police said that Sajad is being questioned and his arrest would be recorded after further investigation.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KeralaActor DeathModel DeathModel SuicideShahana suicideShahana death
Next
Story

Anushka Sharma practices in soaring heat for 'Chakda Xpress', shares a glimpse

Must Watch

PT1H1M13S

Taal Thok Ke: Fear of 'Babri 2' in Gyanvapi case?