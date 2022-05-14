Kerala actor-model found dead at her residence, husband taken into custody

Kozhikode: Kerala police on Friday (May 14) took into custody a 31-year-old man after his wife, a model and actor was allegedly found hanging at their residence near here.

Police said 20-year-old Shahana, who was a model and an actor, was found hanging at their residence on Thursday night. "We were informed about the incident on Thursday night. As of now, we have registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC," police told PTI.

Police have taken into custody Sajjad, against whom, Shahana's family has raised various allegations including assault and murder.

Shahana's mother told the media channels that Sajjad used to torture her daughter. "We have received information that they had a fight over some cheque which she received for modelling. His version is that she hanged herself on the window. We are investigating whether her act was sufficient to cause death," ACP Sudharshan told the media.

The local residents also told police that the couple did not have good relations for some time and regular fights were taking place between them. Shahna was also turning busy these days with assignments from Tamil film industry also.

Police said that Sajad is being questioned and his arrest would be recorded after further investigation.

