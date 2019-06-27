Kerala CM condoles death of veteran actress Vijaya Nirmala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Thursday condoled the death of veteran south Indian actress and director Vijaya Nirmala.

The 73-year old actress died at a hospital in Hyderabad Thursday morning.

Vijaya Nirmala, who had essayed the role of Bhargavikutty, in the first Malayalam horror film "Bhargavi Nilayam" (Bhargavi's House) in 1964, had given life to the character and would always be remembered by the people of Kerala, Vijayan said in a condolence message here.

She would also be remembered as the first woman film director in Malayalam cinema, he said.

"Bhargavi Nilayam", written by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer and helmed by A Vincent, is considered to be one of the biggest hits in Malayalam.

Late Prem Nazir and actor Madhu had played the lead roles along with Vijaya Nirmala in the film.

The south Indian actor had at least 19 Malayalam films to her credit.