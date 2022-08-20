KGF star Yash aspires to work with 'wonderful actor' Nawazuddin Siddiqui

NewsLifestylePeople
'KGF' star Yash has praised actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and confessed that he would love to work with him. The pan-India star in a recent interview was asked which Bollywood actor he desires to work with and Yash said: 'Nawazuddin Siddiqui'. In the interview, Yash said: "I wish to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. I feel he is a wonderful actor."

Mumbai: 'KGF' star Yash has praised actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and confessed that he would love to work with him. The pan-India star in a recent interview was asked which Bollywood actor he desires to work with and Yash said: 'Nawazuddin Siddiqui'. In the interview, Yash said: "I wish to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. I feel he is a wonderful actor."

Nawazuddin is known for his work in films such as 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' franchise, 'Raman Raghav 2.0', 'Mom', 'Manto', 'Serious Men'. He has also done web-series' such as `McMafia' and 'Sacred Games'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin has an interesting line-up of films which includes 'Tiku Weds Sheru', 'Noorani Chehra', and 'Adbhut' among others.

Yash, whose real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda, gained the spotlight as a leading actor of Kannada cinema with films such as 'Googly', comedy-drama 'Raja Huli', fantasy action 'Gajakesari', romantic comedy 'Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari', action film 'Masterpiece' and action-romance 'Santhu Straight Forward' among many others.

His latest film `KGF: Chapter 2`, created a stir when it released earlier this year. In the domestic market, the film collected over Rs 900 crore. It went on to collect around $27 million internationally.

