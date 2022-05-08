हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sanjay Dutt

Khalnayak Sanjay Dutt marks 4 decades + 1 year in Bollywood, shares happiness

Actor Sanjay Dutt celebrated 41 years in Bollywood with an Instagram post. The actor, who made his debut with the film 'Rocky', took to the photo-blogging site and shared a still from the film and thanked fans for all the love they had showered on him for years.

Khalnayak Sanjay Dutt marks 4 decades + 1 year in Bollywood, shares happiness
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood's 'Khal-Nayak' actor Sanjay Dutt marks '4 decades + 1 yea' in the tinsel town.

On Sunday, the 'Rocky' star shared his happiness through an Instagram post. 

As the 62-year-old veteran star completes 41 years in the industry, he treated his fans with a throwback picture from his debut film 'Rocky'.

He penned a heartfelt note as the caption of the picture, he wrote,"4 decades + 1 years is sure a lifetime of a journey! Thank you for all the love you all gave me as Rocky, then... and as Adheera, now. I hope to keep entertaining all my fans and well wishers with more to come. #41YearsOfCinema."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Reacting to the post, fans showered love on the post and congratulated the veteran actor in the comment section. 

A fan commented, "Baba keep rocking", and another fan wrote, "Congratulation, Rock star Sanju Baba".

Sanjay made his Bollywood film debut with the box-office super hit film 'Rocky' in 1981.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt will act alongside Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the film 'Prithviraj'. Aside from that, he'll be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor film 'Shamshera'.

