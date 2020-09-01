Khatri supplied drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty, claims Shruti Modi's lawyer

New Delhi: As the CBI is investigating Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, mystery related to his demise continues to haunt his fans, family and friends. The recent drug conspiracy has opened a can of worms with new developments unravelling shocking details every day.

It has been learnt that a person identified as Khatri supplied drugs to Sushant and Rhea. He is reportedly a top-notch supplier in Mumbai. According to claims made by staff members Sohail and Ashok, the Nagpur and Nashik police is also involved in facilitating the drug supply.

Sushant's three sisters Nitu, Meetu and Priyanka Singh were at the Waterstone resort from November 25 to 26, 2019. The three of them had come to take Sushant with them to Chandigarh forever.

Reportedly, Rhea Chakraborty was also present at the resort on those dates but none of the sisters let Sushant meet his girlfriend. However, despite all of this, Rhea and Sushant managed to meet in the lobby of the resort while the sisters were in a special suit, booked for the late actor.

One of the staff members of Sushant overheard the sisters talking that 'once Bhai moves to Chandigarh all of his property will come to us sisters'. The staff member allegedly told all of this to Sushant, who then refused to go to Chandigarh and the sisters left the hotel, possibly angry.

Sushant reportedly then went back to Rhea's Juhu apartment and didn't speak with of his three sisters for a month.

Manager Shruti Modi's lawyer Ashok Sarogi meanwhile, has named Khatri for the alleged drug conspiracy. Khatri is the son of a Mumbai builder who is high and mighty in political circles.

He reportedly attends Bollywood parties and is often seen with all the big celebrities. Sarogi alleged Khatri has relations with powerful people. He not only has connections in Bollywood but also has good relations with political parties. Khatri is a top supplier of drugs.