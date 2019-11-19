Khloe Kardashian sees therapist over OCD

Los Angeles: Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian saw a therapist over her obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and anxiety after her mother Kris Jenner became concerned about her.

Speaking on the reality TV show "Keeping Up With The Kardashian", Kris said: "Khloe is the most organised, cleanest, most obsessive person I know in her own home. But lately, she's on another level. I mean, the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree. When we were raising the kids, I was always cleaning and organising and re-organising and moving things around, so I kind of feel responsible.

"But the one thing that I've learned through the years is that this desire to have everything perfect can really drive you crazy.

"If you have kids, everything isn't going to be perfect all of the time. Ever since she finished doing renovations on her house, I've been more worried about Khloe's obsessive cleaning.... It just is starting to really concern me."

Kris then encouraged Khloe to see an exposure therapist who specialises in anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder, and although she was sceptical at first, she agreed to do one session with her, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "She does these exercises with you that will help you learn how to deal with the anxiety that you're feeling right now. You've got to see somebody. Just do it for me."

The therapist pushed Khloe out of her comfort zone by making her deliberately mess up her home and swap her colour-coded food for random places.

Khloe said: "Being the control freak that I am, this experience is torture."

Although she wasn't cured in one session, she wants to keep practising.

She said: "What I take away from this experience is taking pride in your home, in your things -- there are things that I like and they just can't have power over me. This has been embedded in me my whole life, so acting a certain way is not going to happen with a couple of exercises, I'm not going to change.

"But I'm working on it, because it's not a good way to live. I'm actually really proud of myself, I feel like I've got it together. I'm not as crazy about things. I'm better, I let it ride a little more."