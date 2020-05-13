Khloe Kardashian vents her ire on 'social platforms' speculating about her second pregnancy

New Delhi: Khloe Kardashian on Wednesday (May 13, 2020) vented her anger over people on 'social platforms' speculating of her 'second pregnancy' with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

"I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say," the 35-year old reality TV star said on Twitter.

Khloe's anger over the comments and posts on the rumours of her second child resulted in her adding, "I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

She also said, "The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."

"Funny how picky and choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness," said Khloe in her last tweet.

Khloe's fans all over the world and the 'Internet's troll army' on social media platforms have made her pregnancy rumours the talk of the town from the past few days.

Khloe's anger in the tweet was mainly directed towards the internet troll army who said things like "Khloe Kardashian has committed herself to getting played by Tristan for the rest of her life" and "I guess Khloe Kardashian just wants her children to have the same father," in waves of tweets that insulted Khloe for having a baby (if true) with her ex.

The reason behind the trolling tweets was specifically because of Khloe's history with her ex. People didn't like the rumour of Khloe having a child with her ex who reportedly had cheated with her on multiple occasions in the past. She and her professional basketball player ex split after the cheating scandal (including with Khloe's sister, Kylie's former best friends, Jordyn Woods) broke out in public.

Khloe already has one baby girl 'True' with Tristan.

The rumours were not a surprise for the people who watch the 13-year old show Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) as Khloe has been talking recently about needing sperm for another child with the ex, and even frozen her eggs for future use, so this pregnancy may not be any kind of accident.

Even after Khloe blasted at people with her tweet, there were Twitter users who said things like "She probably is pregnant. Otherwise she would have written a tweet where she would have denied everything laughing over it," and "There’s our answer. Congratulation Koko",

There were also many fans, who wrote stuff like, "Don’t listen to them! They don’t even know what they speak about, just keep focusing on yourself & True, all these comments should not disrupt your peace Sparkles" and "You know that people WILL always talk even if you’re doing good. Please let them talk, you have so many people that love you here. It’s sad because of those people, we the people that love you can’t have you here like we used to have you!"