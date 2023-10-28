Khushalii Kumar Becomes Professional Diver, To Perform Underwater Stunts In Thriller Film Starfish

New Delhi: Actress Khushalii Kumar, who will be seen next in the thriller 'Starfish', has embraced a demanding new role as a commercial diver battling her inner demons in the film. Not only is she one of the few Bollywood actresses to play a character like this, but she's also the first to do stunts underwater. She was tested to the utmost for this role, which involved intense training and shooting in harsh environments.

With her most recent endeavour in the film industry, Khushalii Kumar is not only taking on a role but also going above and beyond what has been seen in the past.

Speaking of the role Khushalii says, "I put my heart and soul into this, from intense training to shooting underwater, and I'm thrilled with the result. We’ve definitely overcome a lot of challenges and I hope the audience loves it as much as I do."

Kumar's work on 'Starfish' has had a positive impact on Bollywood. Kumar's role will inspire other actresses to take on more challenging roles. She has shown that actresses can be more than just romantic interests or eye candy. They can be strong, intelligent, and independent characters who are fighting for something they believe in.

'Starfish' is directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, the story centers around Tara, a skilled commercial diver with a mysterious past. She embarks on a journey of self-discovery after a chance encounter at a spiritual party. The film promises an adventurous tale filled with secrets from the past and life-altering choices. Milind Soman, Tusharr Khanna, and Ehan Bhat also feature prominently in this thrilling underwater drama based on Bina Nayak's best-selling book, 'Starfish Pickle'.

'Starfish', produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture, will be released on November 24, 2023.