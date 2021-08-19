Khushi Kapoor looks 'blutiful' in exorbitant lehenga at Antara Marwah's baby shower! - See pics

New Delhi: Late legend Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor looked absolutely stunning at Antara Motiwala Marwah's baby shower on Wednesday (August 18). The star kid's stylist Tanya Ghavri shared a beautiful picture of her in the Anita Dongre lehenga which cost a whopping Rs 95,000 according to the brand's website. Khushi's BFF and upcoming star kid Shanaya Kapoor also shared glimpses of the baby shower on her Instagram.

In the pictures, Khushi can be seen donning a pastel blue lehenga giving her a chic look, the blouse appears to be covered with a transparent veil giving the look a modern feel.

The lehenga itself has a unique cut with uneven hems but latches on to tradition with its subtle patterns.

Check out Khushi Kapoor's stunning outfit:

Here's a sneak peek into the Kapoor get-together at the Marwah residence:

From pictures, it appears the whole Kapoor family including newlywed Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi were present to celebrate Antara Motiwala Marwah's baby shower.

Antara Motiwala Marwah is married to the actor Mohit Marwah who made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Fugly co-starring Kiara Advani. Later, he went on to do several short films such as Strangers in the Night produced by Dharma Productions, Love Shots produced by Yash Raj Films.