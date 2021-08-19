Sonam Kapoor shares photos from Antra Marwah godh bharai featuring Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and others

New Delhi: Just a few days after Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor's wedding to director Karan Boolani, the Kapoor khandan has again reunited for cousin Mohit Marwah wife Antara Motiwala Marwah’s baby shower. Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were in attendance whereas Janhvi Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor were missing.

Various members of the family took to their Instagram accounts to share stunning photos from the event. “Khaandaan for the #गोधभराईं of @antara_m missing @janhvikapoor @aashitarelan16 @harshvarrdhankapoor @jahaankapoor26 we love you #antumoh,” Sonam Kapoor captioned her post.

Shanaya Kapoor, who is going to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma Production shared multiple photos from the event and wrote, “happy” with multiple emojis and later tagged her missing cousins.

In the stunning photos, mom-to-be Antra is dressed in a vibrant yellow attire whereas Sonam Kapoor is dressed in an elegant off-white with a hint of pink Anarkali suit. Rhea Kapoor is donning a baby blue sharara dress whereas Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are decked up in blue, yellow and pink lehengas respectively. Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a pale yellow kurta.

The fans of the filmy family are enjoying their gorgeous photos. Earlier on Saturday (August 14), the family united to attend Rhea Kapoor’s wedding at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu bungalow. Later, Sonam, Rhea shared photos from the ceremony.

For her D-day, Rhea wore a white chanderi Anamika Khanna saree with a pearl veil from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas.