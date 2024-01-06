Khushi Kapoor Recalls The Moment She Got Locked For The Archies On 'Koffee With Karan 8'

New Delhi: Last night Khushi Kapoor made her debut on Koffee With Karan Season 8. She joined the Karan Johar-hosted chat show with sister Janhvi Kapoor. Their conversation was full of emotions and fun, but Khushi's poise and grace were what won many hearts.

One of the emotional moments that Khushi spoke about was her bagging the role of Betty Cooper in The Archies. Speaking about it she said, "I started howling and crying. I knew I wanted to do this for the longest time and in that moment it was like now it was happening for me and it was with Zoya. It was the most ideal situation for me, and so I got emotional."

Khushi has received lots of praise for her acting debut. Now fans are eager to see her on the big screen soon. Well, there are rumors that Khushi might star in Sarzameen alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan.