Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor shares throwback pic with Janhvi Kapoor, says 'love you sometimes'

On Thursday (June 24), the late Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor shared a sunkissed picture with her elder sister, actress Jhanvi Kapoor, set against a picturesque sunset background.

Khushi Kapoor shares throwback pic with Janhvi Kapoor, says 'love you sometimes'
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Khushi Kapoor

Mumbai: The late Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor on Thursday afternoon shared a sunkissed picture with her elder sister, actress Jhanvi Kapoor, set against a picturesque sunset background.

In the image, the sisters are seen enjoying a sundowner at a plush restaurant during one of their travels abroad.

Khushi expressed her feelings for Janhvi in three words: "Love you sometimes."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@khushi05k)

 

Janhvi wittingly commented: "Oh wow can you come here and give me attention then."

She looked pretty in a blue ombre shirt, while Khushi's black off-shoulder woollen shrug complimented her minimalistic makeup.

Khushi aspires to be an actress and studies at the New York Film Academy.

