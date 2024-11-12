Kiara Advani Gets Trolled For Calling Her Nobody, Netizens Troll Her For Being Desperate To Become An Outsider

Mumbai: Kiara Advani is facing backlash online after a video of her referring to herself as a “nobody” in the industry is going viral. In a statement, she claimed that she was nobody and this hasn't gone down well with the netizens and they troll her saying that she has attempted to present herself as an outsider. In her interview during the promotions of Bhool Bhuliyaa 2 along with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara was seen praising Karan Johar over the nepotism debate, she even claimed that Karan took her when she was a nobody, and netizens reminded her who she was.

Kiara belongs to a filmy family, she was very close to Salman Khan who suggested she change her name from Alia Advani to Kiara Advani. Kiara is getting mocked how, as the video also shows one clip of Kartik Aaryan taking a sly dig at the industry insiders that today everyone wants to become an outsider.

Kiara who has had notable successes in Bollywood, seemingly intended to highlight her journey and struggles before finding recognition. However, her words didn’t sit well with some fans, who felt it came across as an attempt to downplay her background and connections in the industry.

Many social media users commented that Kiara’s success was facilitated by her association with established actors and filmmakers, and some accused her of being “desperate” to appear as an outsider to relate better with audiences. Despite the trolling, her fans defended her, highlighting her hard work and talent that have contributed to her success. This incident sheds light on the challenges celebrities face in framing their narratives and connecting with fans amid the ongoing discourse on “insiders” and “outsiders” in Bollywood.

Kiara will be seen next in Don 3 along with Ranveer Singh and War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan.