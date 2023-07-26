Kiara Looks Marvelous In Bold Pink Ensemble As She Walks The Ramp, Actress' Adorable Gesture For Mom-In-Law Wins Hearts

New Delhi: The India Couture Week kicked off with a spectacular display of fashion and elegance as Bollywood actor Kiara Advani stole the spotlight with her desi ‘Barbie’ look, gracing the runway as the showstopper for renowned designers Falguni and Shane Peacock.

As the 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' actor glided down the ramp, all eyes were on her mesmerizing ensemble from the 'Renaissance Reverie' collection, unveiled by Falguni Shane Peacock at the opening show of FDCI's Hyundai India Couture Week 2023 on Tuesday.





Kiara's stunning ‘Barbie’ look featured a shimmery pink slit skirt paired with a matching blouse, radiating grace and sophistication. Opting for a minimalistic approach, she went for a no-accessory look, complementing her attire with a soft, subtle makeup style that accentuated her natural beauty.

While Sidharth Malhotra, the 'Ek Villain' heartthrob, was not present, his mother stole the spotlight, exuding pride and admiration for Kiara as she graced the runway on Tuesday.

Kiara, who looked resplendent in an enchanting 'Barbie' ensemble, not only captured the audience's hearts but also won over Sidharth's mom with her charm. The 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' star took a brief pause on the ramp, making a delightful gesture by sending flying kisses to her mother-in-law, expressing her love and appreciation.

Ace designers Falguni and Shane Peacock set the stage on fire as they inaugurated the 16th edition of India Couture Week at the opulent Taj Palace in New Delhi. The evening commenced with a captivating dance performance, setting the perfect tone for the fashion extravaganza that awaited the audience.

Offering a sneak peek of their masterpiece, Falguni Shane Peacock shared a behind-the-scenes moment, teasing fashion enthusiasts with glimpses of their captivating collection on social media. The signature couture line, 'Renaissance Reverie,' showcases the designers' artistic prowess and their ability to fuse the grandeur of the past with the sophistication of the present.

Kiara Advani, the muse for tonight's fashion gala, expressed her excitement for the show on social media platforms. Earlier, she had also shared a short video, giving a glimpse of the showstopper preparations alongside the designers from their studio. In the caption, Kiara wrote, "Showstopper prep! Walking the ramp together after agess," indicating the exhilarating anticipation for the runway showcase.