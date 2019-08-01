Kiara Advani shows off her glam side on Hello India magazine cover—See Pics

New Delhi: The latest 'it' girl in Bollywood, Kiara Advani is riding high on the success of her film 'Kabir Singh'. The movie has done exceptionally well at the Box Office and the lead actors—Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's performances have been lauded.

Recently, she turned cover girl for Hello India magazine and shared pictures from her photoshoot, looking like a million bucks. Kiara wore ace designer Manish Malhotra's stunning creations in black and metallic gold.

Check out her enchanting pictures for Hello India, August issue:

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Good News' starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh. She then has an upcoming rom-com titled 'Indoo Ki Jawani' with 'Student Of The Year 2' star Aditya Seal.

Besides, she will be seen in Netflix original film 'Guilty' which marks the digital debut of Dharmatic—a digital offshoot of Dharma Productions. She will reportedly be seen playing a rockstar in it and her first look did create a flutter in the online world.

It will be directed by Ruchi Narain and produced by Apoorva Mehta.

The buzz is that Kiara might also star in Shershaah and Kanchana remake in Hindi.