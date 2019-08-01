close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani shows off her glam side on Hello India magazine cover—See Pics

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Good News' starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh. 

Kiara Advani shows off her glam side on Hello India magazine cover—See Pics

New Delhi: The latest 'it' girl in Bollywood, Kiara Advani is riding high on the success of her film 'Kabir Singh'. The movie has done exceptionally well at the Box Office and the lead actors—Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's performances have been lauded.

Recently, she turned cover girl for Hello India magazine and shared pictures from her photoshoot, looking like a million bucks. Kiara wore ace designer Manish Malhotra's stunning creations in black and metallic gold.

Check out her enchanting pictures for Hello India, August issue:

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Good News' starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh. She then has an upcoming rom-com titled 'Indoo Ki Jawani' with 'Student Of The Year 2' star Aditya Seal.

Besides, she will be seen in Netflix original film 'Guilty' which marks the digital debut of Dharmatic—a digital offshoot of Dharma Productions. She will reportedly be seen playing a rockstar in it and her first look did create a flutter in the online world.

It will be directed by Ruchi Narain and produced by Apoorva Mehta.

The buzz is that Kiara might also star in Shershaah and Kanchana remake in Hindi.

 

Tags:
Kiara AdvaniKiara Advani picshello india coverHello Indiamagazine
Next
Story

Zoya Akhtar posts shocking comment over Ranveer Singh's latest photo, asks him to 'behave' — Check out

Must Watch

PT7M28S

NMC Bill: Resident doctors in govt hospitals in New Delhi observe strike