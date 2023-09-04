trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2657576
Kiara Advani Trips In High Heels, Almost Falls On Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Extends Hand Of Help - Watch Viral Video

Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor recently attended a beauty brand event in Mumbai. The 'Kabir Singh' actress nearly fell into Kareena Kapoor Khan's lap on stage but was saved by Arjun Kapoor.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 11:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: B-Town beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani recently attended an event in Mumbai. Kiara was named as one of the faces of a beauty brand along with Kareena Kapoor and debutante Suhana Khan. The ladies were seen in their most glamorous avatars and each one of them managed to steal the spotlight with their personas. While several photos and videos from the event surfaced on the internet, a video of Kiara Advani almost felling on Kareena's lap on the stage is going viral. 

Kareena looked stunning in a strapless black gown with dark eye makeup and a statement locket adding to the look. On the other hand, Kiara donned a satin pastel green halter top and matching flared pants palazzos for the evening. 

In the video that has now surfaced online, Kiara was seen taking the stage and was seen standing next to Arjun Kapoor. On the other hand, Kareena was seated on a couch, right behind Kiara. As soon as Kiara made her back to her seat while interacting with Arjun, she lost balance in high heels and almost fell into Kareena's lap. Fortunately, she found her balance and Arjun also extended a hand of help. 

Kiara Advani was last seen in the musical romantic film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan. The romantic-drama is directed by Sameer Vidwans and also featured Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is a progressive film and has a message for its viewers.

Kiara will next be seen in the ace filmmaker Shankar's upcoming film which was tentatively titled 'RC15' and now locked as 'Game Changer'. The film will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. According to reports, after 'Shershaah', Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will share the screen in a rom-com called 'Adal Badal'. However, there is no official confirmation to the same. She is also rumoured to be a part of the third installment of Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'. 

