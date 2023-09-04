LIVE Updates | Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Hema Malini, Esha Deol Miss Star-Studded Gadar 2 Success Bash

Latest Entertainment Buzz: Zee News LIVE blog brings you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip not just from Bollywood but also from Hollywood. From Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 bash to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' advance booking setting new records, we bring you every update here. There are constant news updates and juicy gossip that has been keeping the tinsel town buzzing.

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's most-awaited movie Jawan opened to tremendous response for its advance booking for India, as it sold over 2 lakh tickets on day 1.

Hema Malini and her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol skipped the grand star-studded bash of 'Gadar 2' hosted by Sunny Deol. The party saw the attendance of several biggies from the showbiz industry including the likes of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and others.



Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra have rekindled their friendship after the duo leveled some serious allegations against each other amid the actress' tiff with her husband Adil Khan Durrani.