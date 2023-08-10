Kiara Advani Waves Tricolour At Wagah Border, Gets Trolled For Struggling To Hold National Flag

New Delhi: Independence Day is around the corner, and the country is already feeling patriotic. Actress Kiara Advani, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', kickstart the Independence Day celebration by paying a visit to the historic Wagah border.

Several photos and videos were shared on the internet showing Kiara waving the Indian tricolour flag in the presence of BSF jawans. The actress donned a beautiful green salwar suit in the few initial hours and changed outfits across the day for different activities.

At the location, Kiara also planted trees alongside doing some shooting practice.



However, a few netizens were furious to see Kiara struggling to hold the national flag. A few users also lambasted the actress for using the tricolour as a prop while posing for the cameras.

One user commented, "She should be standing in attention while holding the national flag. But she is posing."

Second user wrote, "Ye kaise patriot h jo shi se jhanda bhi lehra nhi skti bas yha bhi pose marna h madam ko."

Another user wrote, "What are you doing with the flag? I feel bad for our soldiers they have to tolerate this nonsense.

One comment read, "She has never held a flag in academic life ...we were taught in school."

"Don't allow ppl who don't even know how to hold flag, and its a vety pure place, Photo session chal raha hai," read a comment.

Last seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara is all set to return to Telugu cinema after four years with Ram Charan starrer 'Game Changer'.

She is also rumoured to feature in YRF's upcoming action thriller 'War 2' featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in pivotal roles.

On the personal front, the actress tied the knot with her longtime beau and actor Sidharth Malhotra in a dreamy wedding at Jaisalmer's regal Suryagarh Palace in February this year.