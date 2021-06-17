Kiara Advani's sultry pictures from Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar unveiled

New Delhi: Images from Kiara Advani's hattrick shot for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar was on Wednesday unveiled by the photographer, who revealed shots of the ravishing beauty against a beach backdrop.

Posing amid the sand, Kiara looks alluring in her third ever calendar picture for Dabboo Ratnani.

The actor previous photoshoot for Dabboo's calendar last year had created an uproar.

The Fashion photographer revealed the shots on an Instagram live before the launch saying, fans poured in their requests and enquired for Kiara's picture the most. Kiara also regarded this year's picture as her most favourite amongst the three.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor made her debut on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar in 2019, wearing an embellished blue jean jacket.

Last year, Kiara's shot for Daboo's calendar created headlines settings the internet ablaze for posing with just a leaf.

This is the third time in a row, that Kiara has shot for the calendar.

Having recently clocked seven years in Bollywood, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of 'Shershaah', post which the actress will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and Shashank Khaitan's untitled next amongst others.