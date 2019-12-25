Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gift Michael Jackson's jacket to daughter as Christmas present

Los Angeles: Star couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gifted their 6-year-old daughter North West a custom black velvet jacket that belonged to late singer Michael Jackson for Christmas.

Kim posted on her Instagram Story a video of the jacket on Christmas Eve, reports eonline.com.

"North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this," Kim said. "We won this at an auction for Northie for Christmas."

The jacket was sold for a winning bid of $65,625 in New York in October. Jackson wore it in 1997, once to his friend Elizabeth Taylor's 65th birthday celebration and also to the screening of his movie "Ghost" at the 50th Cannes Film Festival.

The jacket zips in the front and features a sparkling vine motif across the right shoulder and white stones and pearls on the chest. It also has three suspending rhinestone tassels, two crown decorations on the collar, and a burgundy satin band on the right arm.

Kim said the jacket was temporarily altered to fit North, with the option of lengthening the body and sleeves as she grows older.

"It can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life. And she is so grateful and so excited," said Kim.