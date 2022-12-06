topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
KIM KARDASHIAN

Kim Kardashian issues restraining order against her stalker

Kim Kardashian had told the court that Persaud visited her home three times in August, claimed to be armed, and claimed the two talked "telepathically."

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 03:39 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Kim Kardashian has filed a restraining order against her most recent stalker.
  • According to TMZ, a five-year order of protection was granted against the man in question, Andre Persaud, on Monday in Los Angeles.

Trending Photos

Kim Kardashian issues restraining order against her stalker

New Delhi: Kim Kardashian has filed a restraining order against her most recent stalker. According to TMZ, a five-year order of protection was granted against the man in question, Andre Persaud, on Monday in Los Angeles.

Page Six reports that Persaud is not allowed to contact Kardashian or get within 100 yards of her. As part of the order, he is also barred from owning or having a handgun and is required to surrender any that he already possesses.

Kim Kardashian had told the court that Persaud visited her home three times in August, claimed to be armed, and claimed the two talked "telepathically."

She was concerned that he would get physically violent. While Kardashian`s legal team was there for the ruling, she did not appear to be there, as per Page Six.

Kim was seen in Miami for Art Basel, where she unveiled a new hair colour, discarded her go-to Balenciaga amid the brand`s ongoing scandal, and partied with a bevy of A-listers. Kim, recently, also settled a divorce with Kanye West. According to court documents accessed by Page Six, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will have joint custody of their four children.

As per the divorce settlement, Kanye will give Kim USD 2,00,000 a month in child support. He is also responsible for half of the children`s educational expenses, such as tuition, as well as security costs.

According to the settlement, if Kardashian and West ever disagree about one of their four children, they must go to mediation. If neither party attends mediation, the participating party becomes the decision-maker.

According to Page Six, property assets were divided in alignment with their prenuptial agreement. They both waived spousal support. Kim Kanye began dating in 2011 and welcomed their first daughter North in 2013. In 2014, they tied the knot.

Kim`s split from Kanye marks her third divorce as she was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and parted ways with ex-Kris Humphries in 2011 after 72 days of marriage. 

Live Tv

Kim KardashianKim Kardashian stalkerKim Kardashian controvery

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls
DNA Video
DNA: When STD service of telephone started in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly Connection between Corona and Heart Attack!
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code