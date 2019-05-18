close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West name fourth child Psalm

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and her rapper-husband Kanye West have named their fourth child Psalm.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West name fourth child Psalm

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and her rapper-husband Kanye West have named their fourth child Psalm.

Kim posted a photograph of the boy, who was born via surrogacy, on social media with the caption "Psalm West", reports theguardian.com.

The image was accompanied by a message that read: "Beautiful Mother's Day. With the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need."

The couple already have three children: North, Saint and Chicago.

This is the second time the couple have used a surrogate, having had one deliver Chicago in January last year, after the reality TV star was warned that she faced serious health risks if she became pregnant again following the birth of Saint in 2015.

Kim shared the news of Psalm's birth on Twitter on May 10, writing "he is here and he is perfect!"

In another post, she wrote: "He is also Chicago's twin lol... I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."

Tags:
Kim KardashianKanye WestPsalmBeautiful Mother's Day
Next
Story

Ananya Panday talks about equation with Kartik Aaryan, says 'he is a very good friend'

Must Watch

PT4M1S

5W1H: Rahul Gandhi meets Chandrababu Naidu