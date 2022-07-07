NewsLifestylePeople
Kim Kardashian shocks fans with black ‘face mask’ yet again, see PHOTOS!

For the dinner, Kim wore a sequinned black dress with a high neckline and carried a mini Balenciaga bag with her. Wearing a black mask, Kim sported her long bleached blonde tresses that tumbled down across her shoulders. Kim earlier walked the ramp for the fashion label at Paris Haute Couture Week.

 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 06:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Kim Kardashian made yet another fashion statement on Wednesday as she made an exit from the Balenciaga Couture dinner in Paris in a statement black mask, that covered her entire face.

For the dinner, Kim wore a sequinned black dress with a high neckline and carried a mini Balenciaga bag with her. Wearing a black mask, Kim sported her long bleached blonde tresses that tumbled down across her shoulders. Kim earlier walked the ramp for the fashion label at Paris Haute Couture Week.

The fashion show was held at the original Balenciaga couture salon. Kim walked the show in a full-length black gown that had a sweetheart neckline, built-in gloves, and boots which is a signature silhouette of the label. The 'Skims' founder was among the many celebrities who walked the ramp for the Balenciaga Couture show during Paris Fashion Week. 

 

Kim was joined by Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, and "Selling Sunset" fame Christine Quinn. Her daughter North West and mother Kris Jenner were also present at the event. They were seated in the front row.

According to Page Six, Kim's casting is a natural next step in her relationship with Balenciaga; in February, she starred in a campaign for the luxury label, posing in a curve-hugging catsuit, leopard-print coat, and more covetable looks.

Page Six also reports that Kardashian was famously introduced to Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvasalia by her ex, Kanye West, who helped inspire her viral Met look in September. 

