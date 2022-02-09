Kim Sharma and Leander Paes stun in ethnic wear at a wedding, fans call them ‘master blaster beauty’

New Delhi: Actress Kim Sharma and tennis legend Leander Paes attend a wedding together and the internet is having a meltdown! The couple looked stunning in ethnic wear. While Kim looked gorgeous in an orange lehenga set, Leander looked dapper in a chikankari white kurta that he paired with white churidar bottom. Colour coordinating with Kim, Leander also wore an orange pagadi. In the picture, he can be seen holding Kim by the waist from behind, while both of them are all smiles.Kim shared the photos on Instagram and captioned the post, “Wedding fun”.

Kim and Leander often share photos with each other on their respective Instagram accounts. Earlier, the couple holidayed in the US where they had a fun day out at Magic Kingdom Park, a theme park in Walt Disney World in Florida. Kim shared the photos of the same and captioned her post, “Disney Day @leanderpaes”.

In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing a cute Minnie Mouse ear headband with a black crop top and comfy grey track pants. Leander was dressed in an olive green jacket with dark colour pants.

The rumours of Kim and Leander seeing each other first came out in August 2021, when their photos from an outing in Goa surfaced online. The two have however been very open about their relationship and often posts pictures with each other on Instagram.

On New Year’s, Kim shared a series of photos with Leander and captioned it, “Walking into #2022 like Happy new year to all you lovelies . I wish us health of mind and body and contentment in every experience. Love and light . Thank you for all your love @leanderpaes”

Kim Sharma was previously dating actor Harshvardhan Rane. But the two broke up in 2019.