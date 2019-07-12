Kim Sharma enjoys her late night auto rickshaw ride—Photos

New Delhi: The Mohabbatein girl Kim Sharma sure knows how to send paps into a crazy work mode. The stunner of an actress was recently clicked enjoying her late-night auto-rickshaw ride in Bandra, Mumbai.

She smiled at the shutterbugs looking cutesy in red-grey striped tee and denim summer shorts.

Check out her amazing pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Kim tried to hide her face from the cameras but the paps know their job too well!

Sometime back, she was in news for allegedly dating handsome hunk Harshvardhan Rane. The duo was spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions but recently it was reported that the two have called it quits.

Harshvardhan in a cryptic Instagram post hinted at their alleged break-up.

Kim took a break from silver screens and it's been a long time since we saw her on the 70 mm screens. Harshvardhan was recently seen in JP Dutta's multi-starrer 'Paltan'.

The actress won a million hearts with her innocent face in Yash Raj Films' 'Mohabbatein'. The movie made her an overnight star and soon she was everywhere. She then featured in a number of films and was last seen in a special role in 'Magadheera'.