Kim Sharma-Harshvardhan Rane call it quits?

New Delhi: The cutesy B-Town couple Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane have decided to go separate ways. This indeed has come as a shocker to fans, as the duo was going strong for almost two years.

But looks like, they have called it quits. Bollywoodlife.com quoted Harshvardhan's publicist as confirming the breakup news to an entertainment portal. The duo has not commented on any public platform about their relationship status openly as of now.

However, three days back Harshvardhan shared a cryptic post on Instagram hinting at a possible amicable breakup. This is what his post read:

This year in January, Kim celebrated her birthday with Harsh and family in Koh Samui and shared her stunning pictures on social media as well.

The actress won a million hearts with her innocent face in Yash Raj Films' 'Mohabbatein'. The movie made her an overnight star. She then featured in a number of films and was last seen in a special role in 'Magadheera'.

Kim took a break from silver screens and it's been a long time since we saw her on the 70 mm screens. Harshvardhan was recently seen in JP Dutta's multi-starrer 'Paltan'.