Kim Sharma's latest 'Corona' post dates back to 2005 from Bangkok and it will leave you in splits!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kim Sharma recently took to Instagram and shared an old picture with friend and actress Preeti Jhangiani. The post caught attention on social media - all thanks to Kim's epica caption.

Kim Sharma wrote: #throwback to a night in Bangkok, when we were young and carefree and corona meant a fancy beer #tbt @jhangianipreeti

She shared a post which dates back to 2005 from Bangkok with BFF Preeti Jhangiani. Both the lovely actresses made their big-screen debut in late director Yash Chopra's 'Mohabbatein'.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Kim took a break from silver screens and it's been a long time since we saw her on the 70 mm screens. Sometime back, she was in news for allegedly dating handsome hunk Harshvardhan Rane. The duo was spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions but lately, it was reported that the two have called it quits.

The actress won a million hearts with her innocent face in Yash Raj Films' 'Mohabbatein'. The movie made her an overnight star and soon she was everywhere. She then featured in a number of films and was last seen in a special role in 'Magadheera'.