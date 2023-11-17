trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2688984
NewsLifestylePeople
KING

King's Fan Gets His Autograph Tattooed After Meeting Him: Watch

Following an unforgettable encounter with the artiste, a dedicated fan, fuelled by boundless admiration, took an extraordinary step to express her love and appreciation for the young musician.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 10:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

King's Fan Gets His Autograph Tattooed After Meeting Him: Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Music sensation King is currently basking in the adoration of fans across the country, recently experienced a remarkable testimony to his unwavering fan base. Following an unforgettable encounter with the artiste, a dedicated fan, fuelled by boundless admiration, took an extraordinary step to express her love and appreciation for the young musician.

This extraordinary display of devotion materialized in the form of a permanent tribute – a meticulously crafted tattoo replicating King's distinctive autograph, now adorning the fan's skin. This profound gesture goes above and beyond, illustrating the deep connection shared between King and his fans, affectionately referred to as 'King’s Clan.' It stands as a living testament to the enduring impact the artist's work has on individuals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jhalak Jain (@_xokobii_)

King, celebrated for chart-topping hits such as "Maan Meri Jaan," "Tu Aake Dekhle," and the latest sensation, "Tu Jaana Na Piya," has carved a special place in the hearts of millions. His unique ability to resonate with diverse audiences is mirrored in the diverse cities he is set to enchant on his ongoing India tour, including Kolkata, Delhi, Pune, Lucknow, and more.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?