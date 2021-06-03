Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher appear in son’s Sikander video, actress thanks fans for wishes against Cancer!

New Delhi: Actress-politician Kirron Kher, who is battling cancer, made an appearance in son’s Sikander Kher’s Instagram video. Actor-husband Anupam Kher also features in it.

Sikander, took to his Instagram on Wednesday (June 2) to have a live session with his followers. The ‘Aarya’ actor showed his mother Kirron who despite being frail was spirited as always. The actress beamed a huge smile and thanked all her fans for their well wishes.

Check out the small video that Sikander later uploaded on Instagram:

“This one is short and sweet .. a hello from the family with tit bits from me as well .. thank you all for the love you send my mother,” Sikander captioned his post.

“Thank you for all your love, now that you saw her feet. Thank you for constantly asking about her, she should hear this because I am not around all day when you ask, and she is here. Thank you so much, she is doing a lot better,” said Sikander in the video.

Kirron thanking all her well wishers said, “Thank you everybody for your good wishes and love, thank you very much.”

In April this year, Sikander and Anupam confirmed that Kirron is suffering from Cancer. “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer,” read Anupam’s post.