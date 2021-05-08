Kirron Kher is absolutely fine: Husband Anupam Kher quashes death hoax, urges all to 'not spread such negative news'

New Delhi: With COVID-19 cases rising, there has also been a surge in death hoax rumours of several celebrities. The latest one to fall prey to such false news happens to be actor-politician Kirron Kher. There were some reports doing the rounds about her and finally husband Anupam Kher quashed all false stuff flooding the internet.

Doting husband Anupam Kher took to Twitter and quashed all rumours about wife Kirron Kher. He wrote: There is a rumour going around about #Kirron’s health. It is all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe. @KirronKherBJP

There is a rumour going around about #Kirron’s health. It is all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe. @KirronKherBJP — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 7, 2021

The BJP MP Kirron Kher is suffering from multiple myeloma (blood cancer) and is currently undergoing treatment for it. A few days back, when fans quizzed Anupam Kher about his wife's health, the veteran actor in a video revealed, "Kirron is improving. She is better but the medicines for multiple myeloma have many side effects. She is in good spirits and hopefully she will come out of it. With prayers from her well-wishers, everything will be fine."

For the unversed, after reports surfaced about Kirron Kher's cancer, husband Anupam Kher took to social media and confirmed the news.

He took to social media and in a note wrote that 'Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer '. Husband Anupam Kher and son Sikander's undersigned note reassured fans that Kirron Kher will bounce back soon.

The veteran actress was first seen in Aasra Pyaar Da - a Punjabi film in 1983. She then went on to star in the 1988 release Pestonjee. She went on to star in several hit films such as Sardari Begum, Devdas, Khamosh Pani, Hum-Tum, Veer Zaara, Rang De Basanti, Khoobsurat amongst several others.

Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher got married in 1985.