Kirron Kher: From a celebrated artist to a successful politician

New Delhi: Veteran actress turned politician Kirron Kher is diagnosed with blood cancer and her husband Anupam Kher took to social media platform to confirm the news on Thursday (April 1).

Kirron, who is a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Chandigarh and belongs to Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), defeated Congress candidate Pawan Bansal in 2014 and then again in 2019.

The BJP politician is a popular face and has done theatre, movies, hosted and judged multiple Television shows.

Kirron, 68, who graduated from the Department of Indian Theatre of Panjab University, Chandigarh, made her movie debut in 1983 in the Punjabi film Aasra Pyar Da. The actress then took a break from acting to raise son Sikander Kher and started actively working again from 1990s.

The celebrated actress has been a part of multiple critically-acclaimed and blockbuster movies.

Sardari Begum (1996), Devdas (2003), Hum Tum (2004), Veer-Zaara (2004) and Punjab 1984 (2014) are some of the many films that she has been a part of.

Kirron who has judged several seasons of India's Got Talent is known for her pleasing personality.

Husband and veteran actor Anupam Kher in a joint statement with son Sikander Kher wrote, "She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love."

Many celebrities like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kanika Kapoor, Karan Tacker and others have wished Kirron a speedy recovery.