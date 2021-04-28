Kirron Kher health update: Hubby Anupam Kher says, 'she's taking medicines of multiple myeloma, better now'

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anupam Kher on his live Instagram chat session recently talked about various things and also gave fans an update on wife and BJP MP Kirron Kher's health. The senior actress-politician is suffering from multiple myeloma and is currently undergoing treatment for the same.

When fans quizzed Anupam Kher about his wife's health, the doting hubby said, "Kirron is improving. She is better but the medicines of multiple myeloma have many side effects. She is in good spirits and hopefully she will come out of it. With prayers from her well-wishers, everything will be fine."

Earlier, this month, after reports surfaced about Kirron Kher's cancer, husband Anupam Kher took to social media and confirmed the news.

He took to social media and in a note wrote that 'Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer '. His note read:

She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things heads on.

She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart.

She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love.

Anupam and Sikander.

Husband Anupam Kher and son Sikander's undersigned note reassured fans that Kirron Kher will bounce back soon. Several fans and celeb friends dropped their messages online wishing she gets better.

The veteran actress was first seen in Aasra Pyaar Da - a Punjabi film in 1983. She then went on to star in the 1988 release Pestonjee. She went on to star in several hit films such as Sardari Begum, Devdas, Khamosh Pani, Hum-Tum, Veer Zaara, Rang De Basanti, Khoobsurat amongst several others.

Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher got married in 1985.