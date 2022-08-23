KK Birth Anniversary: Singer's wife, daughter remember him with special post

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 54th birth anniversary of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, his daughter Taamara shared a heartfelt note with an old picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taamara wished her dad late singer KK with a sweet message.

Alongside the post, she wrote, "Happy birthday dad, gonna miss wishing you 500 times today. And miss waking up and eating cake with you, hope you`re eating as much cake as you want to up there. And don`t worry we`re not gonna let mom feel sad today, we`ll annoy her so she`s angry. Hope you can hear us sing tonight dad, it`s all for you."

In the picture, baby Taamara could be seen feeding her dad cake while holding her mother`s hand. Further extending the birthday wishes, the late singer`s wife Jyothy Krishna shared a throwback picture with a caption. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Sweetheart. Love you, miss you sooo much, it hurts."

In the picture, young KK was seen hugging her wife while sitting on a bed. Earlier, on the occasion of friendship day, Taamara and KK`s son Nakul Krishna dropped the new version of the `Yaaron` song that was originally sung by none other than the singer.

KK was best known for his songs, like `Tadap Tadap` from `Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam`, `Khuda Jaane` from `Bachna Ae Haseeno`, `Aankhon Mein Teri` from `Om Shanti Om`, `Zindagi Do Pal Ki` from `Kites` and more, breathed his last on May 31, 2022.

He fell ill while performing at Nazrul Manch in South Kolkata and had to be rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.