NewsLifestylePeople
KK

KK Birth Anniversary: Singer's wife, daughter remember him with special post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taamara wished her dad late singer KK with a sweet message.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 05:32 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • On the occasion of the 54th birth anniversary of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, his daughter Taamara shared a heartfelt note with an old picture.
  • Taking to her Instagram handle, Taamara wished her dad late singer KK with a sweet message.

Trending Photos

KK Birth Anniversary: Singer's wife, daughter remember him with special post

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 54th birth anniversary of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, his daughter Taamara shared a heartfelt note with an old picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taamara wished her dad late singer KK with a sweet message.

Alongside the post, she wrote, "Happy birthday dad, gonna miss wishing you 500 times today. And miss waking up and eating cake with you, hope you`re eating as much cake as you want to up there. And don`t worry we`re not gonna let mom feel sad today, we`ll annoy her so she`s angry. Hope you can hear us sing tonight dad, it`s all for you."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taamara (@taamara.krishna)

In the picture, baby Taamara could be seen feeding her dad cake while holding her mother`s hand. Further extending the birthday wishes, the late singer`s wife Jyothy Krishna shared a throwback picture with a caption. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Sweetheart. Love you, miss you sooo much, it hurts."

In the picture, young KK was seen hugging her wife while sitting on a bed. Earlier, on the occasion of friendship day, Taamara and KK`s son Nakul Krishna dropped the new version of the `Yaaron` song that was originally sung by none other than the singer.

KK was best known for his songs, like `Tadap Tadap` from `Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam`, `Khuda Jaane` from `Bachna Ae Haseeno`, `Aankhon Mein Teri` from `Om Shanti Om`, `Zindagi Do Pal Ki` from `Kites` and more, breathed his last on May 31, 2022. 

He fell ill while performing at Nazrul Manch in South Kolkata and had to be rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Live Tv

KKKK birth anniversaryKK WifeKK daughterKK birthdayKK death

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Why China upset with India-Taiwan relations?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in many Indian states
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Patna ADM KK Singh merciless beating of youth
DNA Video
DNA: Youths get beaten with sticks on asking for employment in Bihar
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure