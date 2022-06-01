New Delhi: Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK died a tragic death after his live concert in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium. He was on a two-day tour to the city to perform at two college programmes respectively. The case was lodged with New Market Police Station under whose jurisdiction falls the five-star hotel where KK had put up and felt unwell before being taken to a hospital on Tuesday night.

KK'S LAST VIRAL VIDEO

Singer KK's sudden and untimely death sent shockwaves across the country, with many sharing clippings of his videos and pictures from the Kolkata event. One of the videos shared online, clearly shows KK being escorted safely as he visibly looks 'unwell, sweating' amid an ocean of fan following.

AC wasn't working at Nazrul Mancha. he performed their and complained abt it bcoz he was sweating so badly..it wasnt an open auditorium. watch it closely u can see the way he was sweating, closed auditorium, over crowded,

Legend had to go due to authority's negligence.

Also, another video shows him talking to someone on stage and checking his condition while performing.

KK'S SUDDEN DEATH IN AFTER THE CONCERT

An initial probe has revealed that the 53-year-old singer was 'almost mobbed' by fan followers at the hotel where he had returned to after performing at Nazrul Mancha auditorium in the southern part of the city, police told PTI.

"The singer had allowed a couple of fan followers to take snaps with him, but then he refused to carry on with the selfie session. He left the lobby and then went upstairs where he had reportedly stumbled and fallen on the floor. People who were with him informed the hotel authorities," the officer said.

Meanwhile, a post-mortem examination of the singer's mortal remains was conducted and the report is awaited, police said.

"Police has spoken with the manager and other staffers of the hotel where KK had put up. A case of unnatural death has been registered with New Market Police Station, under whose jurisdiction the hotel falls where the singer felt unwell before being taken to a hospital," an officer told PTI.

"We are scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital," the police officer said, adding that two persons have been questioned in connection with the case.

KK was then rushed to a private hospital in the southern part of the city where he was declared "brought dead" by doctors, he said, adding that probably because of the fall, the singer had two injuries -- one on the left side of his forehead and another on his lips. "He was brought to the hospital around 10 pm. It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

KK'S LAST JOURNEY

Many celebrities, family, fans and political leaders paid their last respects to the renowned Bollywood singer, who was accorded a gun salute. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, paid floral tributes to the late singer, whose body was kept at Rabindra Sadan for final darshan.

The CM consoled KK's wife and son, who broke into tears. The 53-year-old singer's body was brought to Rabindra Sadan after a post-mortem examination was conducted at state-run SSKM Hospital earlier in the day, an official said.

(With PTI inputs)